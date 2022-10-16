An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos

It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.

The show was given the new moniker ahead of its third season because creator Bruno Heller admitted that a large part of the audience had no idea it was even connected to the Batman mythos. Not only is the project a period-set spy caper that revolves around young Alfred’s history with the Wayne family, but it’s also a canonical prequel to Heller and Danny Cannon’s Gotham.

However, the latest twist in the tale has left plenty of DC supporters just as confused as they are bemused. Not content with being the prequel to a prequel about the beginnings of the Caped Crusader, this week’s installment seems to officially confirm that Pennyworth exists in the same world as V for Vendetta.

That’s right, Alan Moore and David Lloyd’s dystopian classic has been embraced as part of the AlfredVerse (PennyWorld? Stiff Upper Lip Cinematic Universe?), and the reactions range from the incredulous to the hilarious.

FUCKING V FROM V FOR VENDETTA IS IN PENNYWORTH??? — V (@ShillofNothing) October 14, 2022

Wait so V for Vendetta being in pennyworth s3, is it like some multiverse crossover incident??



And is it the same original V we saw in the movie?? pic.twitter.com/2hQ2J13oxa — Mag X3 (@Mag_X3) October 15, 2022

The idea of Pennyworth ultimately being a V For Vendetta prequel is one of the funniest ideas I’ve ever heard of and I’m there for it — AJ 🏳️‍🌈 | #FlashPack (@AjepArts) October 15, 2022

On a tiktok about V for Vendetta showing up on Pennyworth pic.twitter.com/JipnUxd2B4 — Ryan Baker (@OnoItsRyanBaker) October 15, 2022

Everything I hear about Pennyworth is wild like what the fuck you mean V for Vendetta is appearing on the show — Days (@AzurenDays) October 15, 2022

Image via HBO Max

Again who is watch pennyworth. And also why does it need to cross over with v for vendetta https://t.co/5FWvwtB1Qs — 🐈‍⬛🎃Casey 🎃🐈‍⬛ (@caseydoingart) October 16, 2022

I thought Pennyworth was just young Alfred as James Bond, never considering it a direct Gotham prequel nor a V For Vendetta prequel🤯



What in the fuck… 😲 https://t.co/aUJjkyf8cq pic.twitter.com/Tk6NgjQHR9 — Ryan Huelsman (@TheAmazingRyGuy) October 15, 2022

So there’s a V for Vendetta Crossover with Pennyworth In the next episode of Pennyworth 😍



Now i am gassed — . (@TempahYah) October 15, 2022

V for Vendetta and Alfred Pennyworth????????? I’m shocked!! — Anita Best 🇵🇦 (@AnitaToRemember) October 15, 2022

In essence, what we’ve established from the latest goings-on is that Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler is nuts. In season 2, Martha Kane had a baby daughter named Samantha, which was already a huge deviation from the comics given that Bruce has never had a biological sibling before, and now it’s embracing V for Vendetta while still operating as a prelude to all five seasons of Gotham. Got all that?