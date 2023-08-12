An unexpected epic determined to make a name for itself answers a brutal call to arms on Netflix’s Top 10

Swords, sandals, dust, and blood have proven to be one of the most consistently popular forms of cinematic storytelling on streaming based on just how often even the subgenre’s weakest and most forgettable efforts can return to prominence, but Jagun Jagun: The Warrior doesn’t stand out as the sort of title that would immediately become one of the biggest hits on the market-leading platform.

Backed by the might of Netflix, the Nigerian epic follows an aspiring warrior to joins a powerful and elite army, only to end up encountering a ruthless warlord seemingly imbued with supernatural abilities, all while the requisite love interest rears her head, although in this case she’s every bit as strong-willed and determined as her opposite number.

Image via Netflix

Per FlixPatrol, Jagun Jagun has wasted no time in convincing subscribers that it’s worth seeking out as soon as possible, having already cracked the global Top 20. Not only that, but it’s wasted no time in becoming a Top 10 smash in upwards of a dozen countries dotted around the globe spanning multiple continents, as if any more evidence was needed to determine that anything boasting battlefield action was about as guaranteed to find success as any other artform.

Strong production values, impressive cinematography, several sprawling set pieces unflinching in their brutality, and an unshakeable ambition all combine to make The Warrior unlike anything else you’re likely to find rolling off the Netflix production line this year, and it’s already become clear that at-home audiences are more than willing to go along for the ride.