An Unexpected Halloween Movie Is Rising Up The Ranks On 2 Streaming Services

Halloween movies have been all the rage this week on every streaming service, which is completely understandable when today is one of the most hotly-anticipated dates on the calendar for enthusiasts of all things spooky. However, it isn’t just scary films geared towards gore-hounds that have been proving popular.

In fact, an innocuous Disney Channel original that was first released in 1998 has been posting a strong showing on a pair of rival platforms, with Halloweentown currently rising up the viewership ranks on both Disney Plus and Prime Video as per FlixPatrol, garnering twice the audience in the process.

Widely revered by fans of a certain generation, Halloweentown has become comfort viewing for a lot of folks on an annual basis and went on to spawn three sequels that arrived over the next decade, although it would be fair to say that Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, Halloweentown High and Return to Halloweentown aren’t held in the same high regard.

Halloweentown is viewed as one of the Disney Channel’s most iconic and enduringly popular in-house originals, so it’s little wonder that multiple generations have been revisiting the film, whether it’s for nostalgic purposes or showing it to their own children 23 years down the line.