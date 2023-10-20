An unfairly ignored box office bomb boasting widespread acclaim and an all-star ensemble runs a successful campaign to reach #1 on Netflix

Regardless of what the reviews say, star-studded ensemble comedies can typically be banked on to do decent business at the box office. There are always exceptions to the rule, though, and Long Shot proved to be one of them despite enjoying a rapturous reception from critics and audiences alike.

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen play the two lead roles as a free-spirited journalist that reconnects with his childhood crush, who just so happens to be a highly-accomplished and widely popular politician considering a tilt at the White House. Sparks naturally fly, but after hiring him as her speechwriter on a whim, cracks begin to show in a lifelong love story that looked destined for a happy ending.

Image via Lionsgate

You can probably guess how things resolve in the end, but that doesn’t make the journey any less fun. Boasting respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 82 and 74 percent from critics and crowds, it was clear that the majority felt the same way. Then again, earning less than $54 million from theaters on a $40 million budget was a surprisingly dismal return, but at least Long Shot is making the most of its second chance on Netflix.

Per FlixPatrol, the stacked caper that also features a typically-unrecognizable Andy Serkis (but without the CGI this time), Bob Odenkirk, Lisa Kudrow, Randall Park, Alexander Skarsgård, and many others is currently the number one most-watched movie on the platform in the United States, a berth it’s held for the last 48 hours and counting, but it remains to be seen if it can retain the summit for much longer.