An unfairly ignored Gothic werewolf mystery howls at the streaming Top 10

You’re never too far away from a brand new werewolf movie at any given time, and the overabundance of cinematic lycanthropy may have been one of the reasons why The Cursed flew so far under the radar when it released earlier this year.

Written and directed by Sean Ellis, the period-set hybrid of horror, thriller, and mystery came packing a premise full of potential and a talented cast, but it failed to make much of an impact on the collective consciousness, which is strange for a hirsute tale of blood, guts, gore, and fangs that appeals to the broadest possible horror audience.

via LD Entertainment

At long last, though, The Cursed has been howling at the moon on streaming, after finding its way onto the Top 10 most-watched list among iTunes subscribers in the United States, as per FlixPatrol. A 74 percent Rotten Tomatoes score with over 120 reviews in the bag highlights that we’re not talking about a bargain basement VOD chiller, something viewers are now finding out for themselves.

Boyd Holbrook headlines as a pathologist who investigated a brutal slaughter in 19th Century France, which plagues the local townsfolk with vivid nightmares. At the center of it all appears to be a local baron, but when his son goes missing and more bodies begin to turn up, the visitor begins to believe that something truly terrifying and ungodly is lurking in the woods.

If that sounds straightforward, then be aware there are new additions and wrinkles added to the established werewolf lore, enough to pique the curiosity of anyone with an interest in the toothy beasts.