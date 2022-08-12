An unfairly overlooked historical epic leads a rebellion on streaming

If you were to ask any number of people to name a 1995 historical epic set in Scotland that landed Academy Awards recognition, drew strong reviews from critics, starred a non-Scottish actor in the lead role, and was riddled with historical inaccuracies, then the chances are exceedingly high that none of them would plump for Rob Roy.

It’s incredibly unfair that the movie’s lasting legacy seems to be the fact that it wasn’t Braveheart, with Mel Gibson’s stirring passion project going on to net upwards of $200 million at the box office, before winning five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

via MGM

Michael Caton-Jones’ Rob Roy released less than seven weeks earlier, and despite being warmly received by critics and audiences, it ended up getting lost in the shuffle and becoming viewed as a disappointment after bringing in less than $60 million from theaters. That’s a reputation it doesn’t deserve, and one that streaming subscribers are seeking to rectify as we speak.

As per FlixPatrol, Rob Roy has become one of the most-watched titles on the iTunes global charts this week, finally bringing the overlooked and unfairly forgotten adventure back into the limelight. Liam Neeson stars in the title role, with an Oscar-nominated Tim Roth devouring the scenery as the villainous Archibald Cunningham.

Fighting back against the nobles after being forced on the run by failing to repay a loan taken from John Hurt’s Marquis of Montrose, the folk hero rises up and mounts a rebellion to defend his name, family, friends, and honor. Not quite as sweeping as Braveheart, but a worthy companion piece nonetheless.