An unflinchingly gory horror mutates from a nuptial nightmare into a streaming smash hit

Netflix has been making some strong inroads into the horror genre recently, but if all you knew about the movie was its title, you’d be well within your rights to scroll straight past writer and director Andy Fetscher’s latest feature Old People.

However, those who found themselves drawn to the unflinching 100-minute tale of terror and tragedy have become enraptured by what they’ve found, given that the lo-fi bloodbath has secured a Top 10 berth in a dozen countries since being added to the library on Friday per FlixPatrol, even if the title does in fact give you a broad overview of what’s in store.

Melika Foroutan’s Ella and her two children are traveling back to their hometown ahead of her sister’s impending wedding, with the place having been largely abandoned by the younger generations – leaving the elderly residents to be forgotten and left to their own devices at the local retirement facility.

via Netflix

However, a thunderstorm forces the family to take refuge among the greying and wrinkled, which is where the sh*t really hits the fan. Seemingly possessed by an unspeakable evil, the residents embark on a brutal spree of violence, chaos, carnage, and death, with the old folks even tracking Ella and her brood to the wedding where the nuptials take a turn for the worse.

Utterly demented and completely insane, but in a fun kind of way, Old People is ideal for Friday or Saturday night schlock – which handily happens to be a bespoke viewing experience that horror fans crave each and every weekend, so it’s worked out pretty well for all involved.