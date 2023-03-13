An unholy cinematic abomination to be avoided at all costs inexplicably defies the laws of nature on streaming

Besides capping off one of the most delightful comebacks in recent memory, one of the many benefits to come from Brendan Fraser winning an Academy Award for Best Actor is that theoretically we won’t have to see him waste his immense talent on steaming cinematic turds like Furry Vengeance ever again.

Coming right on the cusp on the beloved star’s slide from the top of the Hollywood totem pole into semi-obscurity, the 2010 “comedy” was an abomination in every sense of the world. Poorly conceived, haphazardly written, unenthusiastically performed, and irredeemable from beginning to last, it’s 92 minutes of your life you’ll regret spending should you somehow manage to persevere until the bitter end.

via Summit Entertainment

Unless, of course, you happen to be an HBO Max subscriber. For reasons that can generously be deemed as unfathomable, Furry Vengeance has weaponized the Fraser renaissance to emerge as one of the most-watched features on the platform less than 24 hours removed from the Oscars, per FlixPatrol.

It tanked at the box office, landed a couple of Razzie nominations, and holds a seven percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, which tells you pretty much all that you need to know. Fraser’s protagonist takes the job of building an eco-friendly housing development in the woods, but gets more than he bargained for when the animals start fighting back.

To be fair, Furry Vengeance is significantly weirder than that, but there’s no point going into it when the best advice is to simply avoid it like the plague.