An unintentionally hilarious erotic thriller stiffens up on streaming

The late 1980s through to the mid-1990s was arguably the Golden Age of the erotic thriller, with the likes of Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, The Last Seduction, Sea of Love, and many others providing plenty of big screen titillation. Trying to get in on a piece of the action, Body of Evidence landed in January 1993, but ended up generating more laughter than lust.

An 8 percent Rotten Tomatoes score tells you all you need to know about how the critics felt, while a 23 percent user rating with over 5000 votes in the bag shows that even the less analytical viewers who only sought it out for a cheap thrill were left feeling cold to the touch by the time the credits rolled.

via MGM

One positive is that Body of Evidence only managed to win one of the six Razzies it was nominated for, with Madonna succeeding in the Worst Actress category, leaving the film to walk away empty-handed after also being shortlisted for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Supporting Actress, and Worst Screenplay.

The singer-turned-actress headlines as a woman left $8 million in the will of the wealthy and elderly man she was having an affair with. Hilariously, she then finds herself being prosecuted by the local D.A., who becomes convinced that she literally f*cked him to death on purpose in an effort to get a slice of his lucrative posthumous pie. Willem Dafoe steps in to defend her in court, and wouldn’t you believe it, he ends up in bed with her, too.

It’s ludicrous stuff, but clearly appealing enough to those with an iTunes subscription. As per FlixPatrol, Body of Evidence has been going hard and fast up the charts all week, so let’s hope the at-home crowd knows what they’re in for.