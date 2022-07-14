An unintentionally hilarious ‘Eternals’ moment gets roasted by fans

The discourse surrounding Marvel Studios’ Eternals is supremely curious. Despite the widespread mixed-at-best reception the film has garnered, the internet sometimes finds a way to rally some loud supporters every now and again, with some even seemingly joining the hype train during the now-debunked Eternals 2 rumor.

Unfortunately, Twitter is laughing at the film right now, which usually isn’t a bad thing given the MCU’s relationship with cracking jokes, but the scene in question involves a cracking of a skull instead, and was apparently not meant to elicit laughter.

The scene in question shows Sprite, talking down to Sersi as the former aids Ikaris in preventing their former comrades from stopping the Emergence. As Sprite boasts a triumphant quip, Druig suddenly appears behind her and delivers a knockout blow to Sprite from behind, the intense soundtrack falling to a hush as he does so.

The whole thing is admittedly pretty comedic; the quickly-dashed confidence, the suddenness with which Druig clobbered Sprite, and the abrupt cut of the music as it happens all make for a chuckle-worthy scene, however unintentional.

And it wouldn’t be the internet without memes and remixes; ask this one user who took the liberty of adding a sound effect from the Ed, Edd, n Eddy cartoon.

now with an Ed, Edd n Eddy sound effect pic.twitter.com/iEMk8UFOEW — Chascachas (@Chascachas150) July 13, 2022

Another user took a still of the scene and turned it into a meme template, and the blurriness of Druig escalates the hilarity of it even more.

One other responder noted that Druig’s sneak attack is something the Joker would do, alluding to how Barry Keoghan, Druig’s actor, portrayed the villain in 2022’s The Batman, and is set to reprise the role in the planned shared universe kicked off by the film.

this is definitely something the joker would do honestly. KO a kid with a rock and then disappear for the rest of the movie — A Random God 🏳️‍🌈 (@Rand0mG0dboi) July 13, 2022

Better luck next time, Eternals.