An unlikely erotic thriller strips down for streaming success

Given that we’re all a bunch of saucy minxes at the end of the day, it’s no surprise to discover that the humble erotic thriller has regularly exposed itself as one of the most popular genres on streaming. Everyone loves a little bit of cinematic titillation every now and then, which is more than likely why Fib the Truth has been rising up the on-demand ranks, despite reviews being less than stellar.

As per FlixPatrol, director Olga Akatieva’s exercise in psychological thrills partaken in a state of undress has become one of the biggest hits on Prime Video in the early stages of this week, even though a measly 3.8/10 user rating on IMDb paints the picture of a film that didn’t quite deliver either what was promised, or what viewers were initially expecting when they hit play.

via Central Partnership

The plot revolves around a young and very much in love couple who head off for a romantic get together as far away from civilization as they can get. However, when the girlfriend’s younger sister and ex-boyfriend unexpectedly show up on the scene, plans quickly go awry as each participant in an unwitting game begins to push their agenda into play.

Fib me the Truth (also known by the much clunkier title of Lie to Me the Truth, presumably for those who don’t know what “fibbing” means) throws the standard elements of love, lust, greed, jealousy, misplaced flirting, and overt aggression into its narrative, which ironically combines to yield an erotic thriller that provides very little in the way of eroticism, and even less in the way of thrills.