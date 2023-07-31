An unnecessary Netflix reboot nobody asked for drops new images to remind you it’s still happening

It’s certainly no secret that a large variety of franchises and film series in the scope of Hollywood have otherwise lasted far too long in the spotlight and failed to know when it’s time to just call it quits. Whether it’s directors and producers trying to salvage the last remaining juice of a franchise or simply reintroduce the narrative to a fresh-faced generation, it’s clear that a franchise such as Spy Kids simply doesn’t need another go around the block — but it turns out that Netflix is wholly convinced that more magic can be made here.

Back in May, it was revealed that the unnecessary reboot would be landing on Netflix at some point in 2023, not that anybody is actually asking for it to happen. But over on Twitter, recent images from the reboot have been shared for all to witness — although the comment section would further push the agenda that nobody truly wants this project to happen. Alas, the powers that be at Netflix (and director Robert Rodriguez) are convinced that the Spy Kids reboot is going to somehow elevate the streaming service at this stage in the game.

First look at the ‘SPY KIDS’ reboot releasing September 22nd on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/FqzhNZylzg — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2023

In the aforementioned images, which can be viewed for yourself above, this generation’s “spy kids” are being showcased in exclusive images from People magazine. But for a series that’s already been rebooted several times before and even received its own spin-off, it feels comical at this point that another reboot is actually going to happen.

Either way, for those interested in witnessing an updated version of Spy Kids, the reboot is expected to land on Netflix at some point later this year.