An unsung ‘Star Wars’ veteran embedded just as deeply as Dave Filoni gets singled out for well-earned praise

Say what you will about the current state of Star Wars, but there are a lot of people working behind the scenes at Lucasfilm with a genuine passion for the franchise. Top of the pile is Dave Filoni, who began steering The Clone Wars and Rebels, before graduating to live-action in style with The Mandalorian and is now helming a theatrical MandoVerse movie.

Filoni may take the spotlight, but over on r/Star_Wars, they’re taking the time to praise an unsung hero; producer Carrie Beck:

Image via Reddit

After reading her resume, we can only agree she’s an unsung hero. Among her accomplishments are co-creating Rebels, ensuring that the final season of The Clone Wars was released, producing the second season of The Mandalorian, executive producing The Bad Batch, and playing a key role in developing the Galaxy’s Edge theme parks at Disney Resorts.

Just as in any fanbase, there are some truly unpleasant people in the Star Wars community, most of whom direct their ire at Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy with barely disguised sexist comments. But the next time someone is complaining about women being involved in steering Star Wars, you can point to Beck and her many fan-pleasing achievements.

The behind the scenes talent at Lucasfilm often likes to keep a low profile for obvious reasons, but perhaps one day Beck – and others like her – will get a moment in the sun. For now, we’re just happy we saw this post praising her, and have learned about her impressive list of achievements.