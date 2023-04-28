An utterly irrelevant remake that tanked at the box office gets in too deep playing both sides on streaming

Hollywood history is brimming with remakes that completely fail to justify their own existence, and one of the most startling examples came in the form of 2019’s Miss Bala, if only for the fact it was an unmitigated disaster on every level that quickly came and went without anybody really noticing or caring in the slightest.

While Gina Rodriguez does deliver a stellar central performance, the rest of the film is lagging miles behind its leading lady in terms of dedication, commitment, and general entertainment value. Tanking at the box office for good measure, the utterly pointless do-over could barely recoup its $15 million production costs from theaters.

via Sony

Not only that, but a 21 percent Rotten Tomatoes score was fittingly disastrous, and when you consider the original holds a substantially better approval rating of 87 percent on the aggregation site, stating with the utmost certainty that Miss Bala V2.0 is four times worse than its forebear is backed up by statistics, as well as being largely true.

Nonetheless, it’s an action thriller with a stellar central conceit and several recognizable names among the ensemble, so a streaming renaissance is always on the cards. Sure enough, FlixPatrol has outed Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke’s interminable update of an unsung gem as one of the most-watched features on Starz heading into the weekend, even if it’s a much better use of time to seek out, track down, and watch the OG instead.

Very few remakes are created equal, but the discrepancy between the two iterations of Miss Bala is startling to say the least.