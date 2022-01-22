Ana de Armas fans file $5 million false advertising lawsuit against Universal

Ana de Armas is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood at the moment, racking up a number of high-profile and acclaimed projects in the space of just a few years, which has in turn cultivated her a large fanbase.

The 33 year-old has recently been seen in blockbuster sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049, smash hit whodunnit Knives Out, and James Bond blockbuster No Time to Die, while her upcoming slate includes Netflix’s controversial NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, the Russo brothers’ $200 million spy movie The Gray Man, while she also entered talks to headline John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

However, her scenes didn’t make the final cut of Danny Boyle’s musical rom-com Yesterday back in 2019, and two staunch de Armas supporters aren’t happy about it. In fact, The Hollywood Reporter reveals they’ve taken legal action against Universal, filing a $5 million class action lawsuit against the studio after renting the film based on the actress being present in the marketing materials, but absent from the finished product.

The totally non-biased verbiage states that Universal “consequently used Ms. De Armas’s fame, radiance and brilliance to promote the film”, which we should point out hailed from an Academy Award-winning director, was inspired by one of the most famous bands in history, and earned $153 million at the box office.

When you couple that with the claimants seeking $5 million in damages for a rental that cost them the princely sum of $3.99, we’ve already got a very clear idea of how this is all going to pan out in the long run.