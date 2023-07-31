Andrew Garfield can’t even give a vague answer without igniting renewed buzz for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

We’re all secretly hoping for another Andrew Garfield Spider-Man film, but it’s probably best not to over-analyze every little thing the actor says, although some just can’t help themselves.

To be fair, Garfield must have known by now that saying anything regarding the web-slinger would set a whole bunch of fans off. He provides a brief glimmer of hope for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, although whether that’s intentional or not is hard to tell. Perhaps he’s just tired of having to carefully choose his words. The source of his quote comes from the official art book for Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Garfield discusses his Peter’s story after the events of the movie.

“The story never ends, whether we film it or not. There’s a story happening in a universe somewhere. There’s endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he’s definitely out there doing something.”

I feel like the line to focus on here is, “whether we film it or not.” Garfield is definitely not confirming anything here, he’s just reiterating what we learnt from No Way Home; that Peter 3’s story goes on, even though we likely won’t see it unfold. However, many do want to see the story be told, and they want it on the big screen. This quote has provided hope for a new movie, maybe with a plot similar to what Garfield was talking about.

I think that it's safe to say that Andrew Garfield, isn't quite done yet with Spider-Man. #SpiderMan3 — ChartMaster (@ChartMaster00) July 31, 2023

yes another day of me tweeting and wishing for andrew garfield to reprise his role and for us to have the amazing spider-man 3 — dandelions from jupiter 🪐 (@pastel_silahis) July 26, 2023

We really need to see – The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4

Andrew Garfield! @Marvel @MarvelStudios @Disney @SonyPictures — Aakash Sharma 𝕏 (@Being_skysharma) July 25, 2023

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe isn’t doing too well right now, so it could be wise to bring in a beloved version of the friendly neighborhood superhero to renew interest, while others just want to see the hero get his happy ending on the silver screen.

Of course, it’s not impossible that Garfield should return as Spidey, but he’s definitely not confirming his return here. If anything, it’s more just his own speculation on what his version of Peter did after the most recent Spider-Man movie.

All this is just to say that Andrew’s answers really don’t give much a way, so it’s better not to get our hopes up. Actually, MJ said it pretty well in No Way Home: “If you expect disappointment, then you can never really be disappointed.”