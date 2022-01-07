Andrew Garfield is finally talking about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the most heavily rumored surprise stars of the year was Andrew Garfield reprising his role as Spider-Man during the latest MCU flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Garfield played coy about his return leading up until the film’s launch, outright denying the rumors, fans got what they wanted when he appeared in the film alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men.

Now, a few weeks after the launch of the movie, Garfield has finally spoken openly about his experience returning to the role and filming in an interview with Variety. During the interview, Garfield explained why he chose to return to a character that he hadn’t played since 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough. Via Variety

Garfield continued explaining that the pitch was immediately interesting to him. Next, he spoke on what he would want to explore if he had the chance to play his version of Spider-Man once again, this time alongside both a younger and an older version of the character.

Working through how the character would appear now in a new universe alongside other Spider-Man led to brotherhood among the Spideys as they realized they were not alone.

That character is isolated in his emotional experience and physical experience. But what happens when that aloneness gets blasted open, and you come to realize that you’ve never been alone and there are other brothers going through the exact same thing? That’s a big spiritual journey to go on, man. And then we just milked out all the fun that we could possibly have. Via Variety

Spider-Man: No Way Home had massive moments where all three men got in on the action together. When it comes to working alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. It seems that there were plenty of jokes on the set and trips shared between the three from their experiences in the role.

I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, “Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!” There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including “Spider-Verse.” It was a revelatory experience for her, realizing how much life and time she’d given to this character. That was beautiful and profound. Via Variety

In a film full of the highest highs, Garfield’s performance as Spider-Man once again was an aspect of the film that fans unanimously loved. With the actor open to reprising the role in a future film, perhaps we’ll still see more of Garfield’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.