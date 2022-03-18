Andrew Garfield opens up on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Oscars snub

The conversation about Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Oscars snub is still ongoing, and Andrew Garfield, who played the webbed hero before Tom Holland, weighed in on the blockbuster’s success.

While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Oscar nominee was asked whether he believes the film should have earned a Best Picture nomination.

“True or false, Spider-Man should be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars?”, Kimmel asked.

Garfield’s response was filled with praise for the cast, the plot, as well as the direction of Jon Watts.

It’s a great movie, Jon Watts. Jon Watts is an incredible director. He pulled together all these different stories and strands and didn’t make it feel like, kind of cynical. He made it feel totally heartfelt and important. And the other thing I love is like, I love this idea of destiny and the idea that if neither Toby’s nor my Peter Parkers had been like landed into that particular universe, of Tom Holland’s universe, then he might have lost his MJ, if I wasn’t there to catch her. Sorry, spoiler. And he might have gone down a dark path if Tobey wasn’t there to kind of appeal to his better angels. I love that. The idea that we were called in there for a specific mentoring, brotherhood kind of reason. That’s just beautiful to me.

The latest film in the franchise was praised and quickly became a hit at the box office, earning over one billion dollars in just 12 days. With all its acclaim, many believe the film was grossly snubbed for Oscar nominations, with just one nomination for Best Visual Effects.

Garfield however, is in the running for Best Actor for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in the film Tick, Tick… Boom! The Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 28.