Andrew Garfield reacts to 4 ‘Spider-Man’ alums getting Oscar nods

The 2022 Oscar nominations are in, and Andrew Garfield has a shot at taking home the Best Actor award for his acclaimed role in Tick, Tick…BOOM! The British star is coming off the heels of positive reviews in last year’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye, as well as his brilliant Peter Parker reprisal in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

While fans were hopeful of No Way Home raking in a lot of nominations, the Marvel blockbuster only got recognized for its visual effects. However, Garfield is one of four franchise alumni in the running at the Oscars, along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and J.K Simmons.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, The Amazing Spider-Man lead had nothing but great things to say about his peers.

“How funny it is that? I’m so happy for Kirsten. I think her performance in The Power of the Dog is second to none. And Benedict. Obviously, J.K.. I’m a huge fan. It’s a very, very funny thing. It’s a cool morning.”

Cumberbatch and Dunst received nominations for The Power of the Dog, while Simmons, already an Oscar winner, is shortlisted for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his portrayal of William Frawley in Being the Ricardos.

This is Garfield’s second Best Actor nod, and both have come from playing real people. He was first nominated for portraying war hero Desmond Doss in Hacksaw Ridge, with his most recent coming as composer and lyricist Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix musical.