Andrew Garfield says he could never play this iconic Batman villain

Andrew Garfield is no stranger to superhero roles, but there’s one villainous character in particular he said he’d want to stay away from.

The actor has played Spider-Man twice, in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and then again in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014.

In a short video from GQ called “Actually Me,” Garfield went undercover on the Internet answering real comments from fans.

One tweet in particular said, “Someone put the idea of Andrew Garfield playing Joker for Pattinson’s Batman and after watching ‘The Social Network,’ ‘Mainstream,’ & ‘Silence’ I have to say, I’m very interested in seeing him be a Joker.”

Garfield answered that emphatically.

“No, no way,” Garfield said, shaking his head. “I wouldn’t go near it. Sweet of you to think that it’s possible. But I don’t think I could ever do it because of what Heath did, what Jack Nicholson did. And, but then, of course, Joaquin did his own genius thing.”

Take a look at the exchange below, which starts around 5:30.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch References Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Movies 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The rumor mill is also in overdrive over whether Garfield and Tobey Maguire will reprise their roles as past Spider-Men in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. These rumors were perpetuated by the revelation in the latest trailer that older villians from previous films would be making an appearance in the movie.

Garfield heartily denies that this is the case, appearing on the Today show to shoot down those rumors once again.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield said. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

Garfield claims that he’s just a fan like the rest of us.

“I love Tom Holland, I love (the director) Jon Watts, I love (the producers) Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character. It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Take a look at that exchange below.

Do you think Andrew Garfield is lying? Let us know in the comments.