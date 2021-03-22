Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man 3 Role Will Reportedly Be Revealed Via [SPOILERS]

As every Marvel fan knows, there are heavy rumors that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will return for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In particular, there’s a decent amount of evidence pointing to Garfield having been involved in the production. Nevertheless, Tom Holland has denied that his predecessors as Peter Parker are back. But for once, it looks like the British star has managed to keep the secret as we’re pretty sure Sony has plans for a big announcement to come.

Mikey Sutton of Geekosity is reporting that yes, Garfield is in Spider-Man 3, but the reason they’re keeping a lid on this for now is because the studio intends to officially drop the bombshell closer to the movie’s release in an attempt to maximize the hype. Sutton says that Sony will get Garfield, and probably Maguire, too, to make a big media appearance to reveal their returns. Possibly on Good Morning America or a similar talk show.

The reason we can be more certain about Garfield’s involvement is due to a now-deleted Instagram post from the actor’s stunt double, William Spencer. Spencer recently confirmed on the site that he was working on No Way Home with Holland’s stunt performer, Greg Townley, which heavily suggested that Garfield and Holland’s Spideys will team up in the movie. Spencer quickly removed the post, however, likely on the studio’s orders.

First Photos Revealed For Spider-Man 3 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to Sutton, the intended big press reveal will see Holland appear on GMA, or another ABC program, to promote No Way Home and then Garfield and Maguire will show up and “surprise” him. This would be a great way of outing the return of the two fan favorite actors to the Marvel multiverse, as well as being in keeping with last month’s showy announcement of the threequel’s title (see above video).

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due out this December 17th, so it might be a while until Sony spills the beans about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s comeback. As such, get ready for many more months of speculation and theorizing.