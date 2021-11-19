Andrew Garfield’s newest movie just hit Netflix

Andrew Garfield’s latest project Tick, Tick… Boom! has premiered on Netflix.

The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Bradley Whitford, Joanna P. Adler, Noah Robbins, Ben Levi Ross, Beth Malone, Joel Grey, Richard Kind, Mj Rodriguez, Kate Rockwell, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

In the biography, the actor, widely known for Peter Parker in The Amazing Spiderman films, plays Jonathan Larson. Larson, who is on the cusp of his 30th birthday, was an American composer trying to navigate his life in the right direction. In Tick, Tick… Boom! he tackles issues including love, friendship, and dealing with societal pressures of being an artist in New York City.

Viewers can find some of Larson’s life experiences in the plays he helped write, including Rent and Tick, Tick… Boom! Larson, unfortunately, passed on January 25, 1996, at the age of 35, the day Rent had a preview performance on Broadway. His cause of death was later determined to be aortic dissection by being undiagnosed with Marfan syndrome. Marfan syndrome is a condition that affects the connective tissues. These tissues typically provide support for the body and organs.

Tick, Tick… Boom! is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut. Miranda’s past work included creating and starring in Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton. Last week on Nov. 10, Tick, Tick… Boom! had its world premiere at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, California. Two days later, it was released in limited theaters. Although a selected few have seen the film, it has already received positive reviews from critics.

Tick, Tick… Boom! is now streaming on Netflix.