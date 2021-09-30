Andy Serkis Reveals What He Wants To Explore In Venom 3

Every Spider-Man fan wants to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock face off, it’s only natural. But the folks behind the Venom movies seem keen to stress that there’s plenty more to explore in the symbiote’s corner of the Marvel universe besides a clash with the webhead. Case in point, Venom: Let There Be Carnage features Brock battling his nemesis, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) AKA Carnage.

And director Andy Serkis is teasing that there are many more crazed and dangerous foes where Kasady came from, literally. While speaking with ScreenRant, the actor and filmmaker—who replaced Ruben Fleischer in the director’s chair for the incoming sequel—explained that he’s aware of all the clamoring for a Spidey crossover, but what he really wants to see in Venom 3 is some more supervillains escaping from Ravencroft.

“… I know everyone is desperate for Venom to meet Spider-Man. I know that,” Serkis began. “But I think there’s real mileage in some of the other supervillains that reside in Ravencroft. There’s such fertile ground to be uncovered there. That would be the sandbox I’d be really interested in playing. Who’s lurking in there that could break out?”

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ravencroft was introduced into the Venomverse in the post-credits scene of the 2018 movie, which likewise introduced Harrelson’s Cletus. We’ll spend more time in the institute for the criminally insane in the sequel. As Serkis reminds us, Kasady’s not the only interesting inmate. Naomie Harris’ equally troubled and lethal Shriek will escape from the prison with Cletus, with the pair forming a psychotic Bonnie and Clyde-like double act.

Very much Marvel’s answer to DC’s iconic Arkham Asylum, nearly all of Spider-Man’s most significant foes—alongside many of his more underrated—have spent time inside Ravencroft at some point, so there’s no shortage of villains for Venom to face in a potential third film. Going by Serkis’ comments. it seems like he stands a good chance of returning for Venom 3 as well.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. First, we have to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage when it blasts into cinemas tomorrow, Oct. 1.