Andy Serkis says he loves both Marvel and DC films equally

While both the Marvel and DC cinematic universes have plenty of unique actors starring in each, there are just a few names that have crossed over into both franchises, including Andy Serkis.

The legendary motion-capture star first appeared in Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron starring as the villain Ulysses Klaue. More recently, Serkis crossed to the other side of the pond playing Alfred in The Batman.

During an interview about the film on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Serkis shared some insight into why he loves both Marvel and DC’s films and doesn’t play favorites.

“I love both worlds. Look, I mean, I love the brightness and the boldness of Marvel stories, they’re all mythologies. And I do like the darkness of DC.” Via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Continuing, Colbert suggested to Serkis that these films are like modern-day fairy tales which he responded in agreement, detailing some why he believes they’re important to cinema today.

“This is why they are so important, they touch on real human emotions on world events, on what’s going on around us. They are great allegories for our time” Via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

While he might be the most recent star to make the crossover from one franchise to another, Serkis is far from the first. Other actors to work on both DC and Marvel films include Michael Keaton, Ryan Reynolds, and director James Gunn.

You can check out Serkis’ latest appearance as a reimagined version of Alfred in The Batman which continues its global rollout in theaters.