Angelina Jolie And Salma Hayek Discuss If They Could Have Beaten Thanos

If you’re counting down the days until the monumental release of Marvels’ Eternals, you’re not alone. Fans of the MCU are anxiously anticipating the movie that brings us face to face with some of the most powerful forces our world, and worlds around it, have ever known.

In addition to the power of the heroes, the power-house cast is something to marvel at. Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Karrington, and Don Lee — to name a few, the movie has a line-up that is bound to deliver greatness.

Collider recently sat down with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie to discuss the Eternals and, of course, to ask the hard-hitting Marvel question on everyone’s mind.

Would the Eternals have been able to defeat Thanos?

Jolie immediately says yes, with Hayek following up with a confident absolutely.

The interview says he likes their confidence, and Hayek follows up by saying this about Jolie’s character.

“Thena could have taken him on her own.”

“Thank you,” Jolie responds with a smile.

The interviewer says after watching the film, he agrees that it could have happened. He goes on to ask if they had discussions about each character and how powerful they were.

Both Hayek and Jolie laugh before Hayek mentions that Jolie had a lot of questions.

“Well, I had to fight, so I had to figure out all of my, you know — even fighting Icarus, and saying ‘So, but wait, can I bounce his eyes back at him with my shield? Can I… you know? You have lots of questions. So in the comics, if you look us up, all of us have every power or something like that. It’s some extraordinary thing, which is no movie. It’s one of the very smart things that they did was saying these characters won’t be able to challenge each other, or this movie will be over in a minute if everybody can do everything and everybody is supremely powerful. So we kind of divided the skills a little more than what was in the past.”

Hayek follows up by saying that they were divided into groups to help with the power struggle, too.

“We were divided into groups, ones that were more physically — they had superpowers more physical for battle and ones who were more intellectual powers. Powers for transformation or me healing, powers that weren’t so typical for war but they were used.”

Hayek makes a great point; it can’t be all brute strength in battle; healing and intelligence are just as necessary.

You can see Eternals in theaters on November 5, 2021.