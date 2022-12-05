‘Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace’ states a strong early case for being 2023’s dumbest movie

Each and every year without fail, the VOD and theatrical market becomes swamped with high concept action movies destined to disappear from memory in the blink of an eye, meaning that any film looking to make an impact needs a unique hook. On that front, Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace has one hell of a hook to capture the imagination.

Of course, we should point out that your desire to see the film will likely be entirely impacted by whether or not you have any interest in seeing Denise Richards slaying poorly-rendered CGI demons as a weapons expert who specializes in taking out armies of undead creatures that don’t look entirely convincing.

via Uncork’d Entertainment

If the answer is yes, then oh boy is this the film for you. Also starring Arifin Putra and Josh Burdett, the story finds a traumatized war veteran (yes, his demons are both literal and figurative) embarking on a perilous quest to rid the world of a supernatural menace that appears to have stretched the production budget to its breaking point.

Nobody’s expecting cinematic excellence or even anything particularly interesting from Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, but surely the film has to win points for the sole purpose of knocking Richards’ previous casting as nuclear physicist Christmas Jones in James Bond adventure The World is Not Enough off the top of her personal far-fetched list.

If Denise Richards: Demon Hunter sounds up your street, then keep an eye out for Angels Fallen next summer. Otherwise, a classic-in-waiting could be lost to the sands of time for all eternity.