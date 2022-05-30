Animation fans are debating which Dreamworks film is the worst and no one better say ‘Shrek 2’

Animation fans are at war as they determine which Dreamworks animated film has to get the boot. On top of that, three sequels have been put forward, and it’s all-out carnage.

This all started when Twitter user @wwwinco started a “one has to go” animation thread. In the thread are multiple animation films fighting it out in different categories. There are Disney films, Pixar, Anime, Illumination studios, etc.

one has to go: animated movie edition pic.twitter.com/03Pi0b17zh — ~ (@wwwinco) May 29, 2022

Then came the “Dreamworks epic sequel” category. For those who are out of the loop, animation fans believe that Dreamworks make amazing sequels that surpass their original counterparts. So you can imagine the pain that animation fans have when they have to choose between Shrek 2, Kung-Fu Panda 2, and How To Train Your Dragon 2.

one has to go (epic sequel edition) pic.twitter.com/Hz8RKJdVBC — ~ (@wwwinco) May 29, 2022

Fans have expressed their struggle in picking one as they think that these Dreamworks films are masterpieces. Some have even described them as perfect.

None have to go. All are wonderful sequels from #Dreamworks https://t.co/uEdsUP7Bee — Avery Merrick (@averydmerrick) May 29, 2022

Damn this is very difficult . Imma get back to you https://t.co/zgNM8kyvCH — Fuck Amber Heard (@AzeemTheDream_) May 30, 2022

YOU CAN’T MAKE ME CHOOSE! Their 2nd sequels were perfect idc!! https://t.co/IfL0s6QAGv — 🦴 AngeloFalls 🦴 (@AngeloFalls) May 30, 2022

Others have expressed criticism for those who easily picked Shrek 2 as the one that has to go as to them, it’s the best. And, while everyone is entitled to their own opinion, Kung Fu Panda 2 doesn’t have “Holding Out For A Hero”, does it?

If anyone says Shrek 2 I assume you have a bad life https://t.co/jR3h46kris — Krys 🌈 (@HappyishKay) May 30, 2022

if you pick shrek 2 you are a soulless monster https://t.co/ocgY6ajdXe — Saul Clownman (@fazbeargoodman) May 29, 2022

But, regardless of the hard selection, some fans made their choice based on if they either remembered the movie or decided which of the three films had a better plot.

HtTYD 2 has the flimsiest writing https://t.co/1q3odzmrEZ — Average Cookie Enjoyer (@allowableman2) May 29, 2022

Kung Fu Panda II wasn't all that. The first one needs to stay for what it's done for the animation community but the second one can go https://t.co/vrMTQAVytP — Meegan (@bluchupikaboo) May 30, 2022

once again, i didn't liked sherk as a kid https://t.co/vlpO9Epc8v — mar♡︎ (@marwhally) May 30, 2022

Each of these sequels added more to the world-building and characters the first film has presented so it makes sense why some fans find it hard to make their decision.

That said, I simply do not see Shrek 2 disses. I do not see them.