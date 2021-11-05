Anna Faris Getting A Ton Of Love After Controversial Chris Pratt Post

People are showering actress Anna Faris with love a controversial post by her ex-husband Chris Pratt thanked his former wife for a healthy child, among other things.

The post is considered in poor taste especially because Pratt and Faris share a son named Jack, who was born premature and has some developmental disabilities. The part of the message that really irks people is when Pratt says “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter…”

The Internet response was quick and brutal and deeply sympathetic to Faris. In fact, most people say she’s not getting credit for how talented and beautiful she is.

“Chris pratt you will NEVER have the talent, cultural impact or catalogue that anna faris has” one user tweeted.

Another said the attention should be all on Faris.

But honestly, I’m spite of our collective disliking of Chris Pratt, can we all agree that it’s great Anna Faris is out of his life? Let’s focus on praising HER than paying him any attention. She is a comedic GODDESS. pic.twitter.com/7x1AUeETsZ — Nic Austin (@NicAustinQueerQ) November 2, 2021

How big is a manbaby sized gun?

Oh Anna Faris dodged a manbaby sized bullet huh https://t.co/fMcu1Z4rsC — Queensatz Thotterach (Dillon) (@iamtheaardvark) November 4, 2021

Another user touched on how quickly the opinion of Pratt is changing culturally.

The journey from “Chr*s Pr*tt is cool, he’s the goofy, hot husband of Anna Faris!!” to “GET THIS MOTHERFUCKER OUT OF MY FUCKING FACE” has been very straight and very fast. Now I would pay a small monthly fee to be spared any further mention of him. https://t.co/lg1tcr8SBr — ItsDeKIRAtiveGourdSzn,MFer (@kirabira) November 2, 2021

All hail the Queen!

Anna Faris has range, talent, charisma and genuine charm.



Chris Pratt plays the same generic Great Value vanilla character in all of his roles.



Anna Faris is a queen. pic.twitter.com/dgddiVEKN9 — Oscar Tafolla (@OscarTafollaLPZ) November 4, 2021

A parent with special needs children also chimed in.

I have two children. One is special needs. If someone described only one of my children as healthy and gorgeous, I’d probably lose my shit. Anna Faris and her beautiful son deserve better than these cheap shots. https://t.co/heiQc2QpZt — Dawn Drost (@DawnDrost) November 4, 2021

This one echoes a lot of general feelings.

idk but seems like it would be great to be anna faris. imagine your ex said/did something covert awful and instead of just quietly being hurt and fuming you got to watch the whole internet be like THIS MOTHERFUCKER — danielle tcholakian (@danielleiat) November 4, 2021

This too.

May we all be like Anna Faris: so beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) November 4, 2021

Pratt and Faris met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2017. She was married at the time but ended it after filming the movie and started dating Pratt. They seemed perfect for each other and got married in 2009 in Bali. Jack was born in 2012 and the couple announced their separation in 2017.

Jack’s health issues were well-documented. Faris talked about it openly on her podcast as well.

“When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock. And suddenly, your world completely shifts,” Faris said, according to E! News. “Jack had a few surgeries. He had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”

Pratt started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger (yes, daughter of that Schwarzenegger) three months after the divorce was completed and married in 2019.

The couple had a daughter shortly after named Lyla Maria Pratt.