Anna Faris Getting A Ton Of Love After Controversial Chris Pratt Post
People are showering actress Anna Faris with love a controversial post by her ex-husband Chris Pratt thanked his former wife for a healthy child, among other things.
The post is considered in poor taste especially because Pratt and Faris share a son named Jack, who was born premature and has some developmental disabilities. The part of the message that really irks people is when Pratt says “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter…”
The Internet response was quick and brutal and deeply sympathetic to Faris. In fact, most people say she’s not getting credit for how talented and beautiful she is.
“Chris pratt you will NEVER have the talent, cultural impact or catalogue that anna faris has” one user tweeted.
Another said the attention should be all on Faris.
Another user touched on how quickly the opinion of Pratt is changing culturally.
All hail the Queen!
A parent with special needs children also chimed in.
This one echoes a lot of general feelings.
This too.
Pratt and Faris met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2017. She was married at the time but ended it after filming the movie and started dating Pratt. They seemed perfect for each other and got married in 2009 in Bali. Jack was born in 2012 and the couple announced their separation in 2017.
Jack’s health issues were well-documented. Faris talked about it openly on her podcast as well.
“When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock. And suddenly, your world completely shifts,” Faris said, according to E! News. “Jack had a few surgeries. He had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”
Pratt started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger (yes, daughter of that Schwarzenegger) three months after the divorce was completed and married in 2019.
The couple had a daughter shortly after named Lyla Maria Pratt.