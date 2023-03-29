Another ‘Good Will Hunting’ star pours cold water on the idea of a sequel

All hope may be lost for those wishing to see the gang all back together for a Good Will Hunting sequel. Not long after Ben Affleck denied the sequel format after Matt Damon confirmed a script had been pitched, this time it was Minnie Driver who took the stage while pouring cold water on every cinephile’s humble dream.

The 1997 drama that saw Damon play an unlikely mathematical genius, inspired by Robin Williams’ hopeful professor, was such a ginormous colossal box office hit that after its success, everyone simply assumed a sequel was undoubtedly on the horizon. While that seemed true to some degree, Affleck confirmed that it was not “a sequel we’re going to pursue.” Similarly, Driver, who played Skyler in the film, told ComicBook that she believes a sequel is not necessary.

I think that movie needs to exist. I think I understand that it is so current to do that. I think some things should just remain beautiful and perfect in their existence. And I just… I don’t know. Like I’d want to see a sequel to Grosse Pointe Blank. I’d want to see what… I mean, I know Barry kind of covered a lot of territory about what happens to hitmen who try and get out and then end up not being able to get out. But I think Good Will Hunting, I think that should be left alone.

While Driver is certainly right about the need to leave some things untouched, that has not ceased fans’ disappointment regarding the possibility of a sequel materializing. Nonetheless, the actress appeared open to the possibility of some other sequels from previous titles in her repertoire, including 1995’s Circle of Friends. “We’ve been talking actually about Circle of Friends, about making a sequel to Circle of Friends,” she said, “I think that would also be kind of amazing.”

In the meantime, for all those looking to reunite with the Good Will Hunting cast, you may need to wait for Damon and Affleck’s upcoming Amazon Studios release Air on April 5. Alternatively, Driver can be found on The Lesser Dead, which premiered on March 27 on Wondery.