Another ‘Kingsman’ movie is on the way

Kingsman, the popular spy franchise movie, has another sequel on the way starring Taron Egerton. The latest movie will be the franchise’s fourth movie and the third following the story of Egerton’s Eggsy.

The King’s Man, a prequel about the origin of the spy group in the movie, comes out next week. The newest film, though, will continue the story started in the original and the follow-up Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Franchise director Matthew Vaughn will helm the new film.

“We’re all set to go,’ Vaughn told Comicbook.com. ‘We start filming in September.”

The news of the sequel isn’t exactly unexpected, as the script for the movie has been floating around for a while.

“I’m really not allowed to say anything, but there is a script,” Egerton said previously. “It’s a really neat idea. That plan, at the moment, is that we’d like to do another one, one more time.”

The first movie was warmly received and when it came out in 2014 and ended up making $414.1 million at the box office. The second movie wasn’t as well-received but it was good enough that fans went to see it in droves anyway. That movie made $410.9 million.

A slew of new characters are going to be introduced in the latest movie, but because it’s based in the time period of WWI, those characters probably won’t make it into the newest one, but you never know. It stars Gemma Arterton, Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

December has some of the biggest movies in recent memory so there’s a lot of competition for the latest film. The Matrix: Resurrections, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Don’t Look Up all premiere this month.

Despite the different time periods, Vaughn said that the latest film will set up events that will lead to the latest movie.

“We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it’s going to be very different,” Vaughn told Empire.

The King’s Man was originally supposed to come out in September but it was delayed, presumably due to the pandemic. The movie’s synopsis said that the movie charts the true origins of the spy organization.

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

The latest unnamed movie doesn’t have a release date yet. The King’s Man is in theaters on December 22.