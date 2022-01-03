Another MCU favorite possibly returning for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster tends to boast a star-studded cast, but next summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder could well end up packing the most talented lineup outside of the Avengers franchise.

Taika Waititi’s sequel is bursting at the seams with major names including Chris Hemsworth’s title hero, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, Russell Crowe’s debuting Zeus, and many more returning favorites including Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster and Waititi himself as Korg.

Then there’s Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Pom Klementieff as the Guardians of the Galaxy, without even mentioning Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon’s troupe of Asgardian thespians, who are widely believed to be joined by Melissa McCarthy as the repertory’s latest addition.

Official Thor: Love And Thunder Art Reveals An Animated Odinson 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If that still wasn’t enough, a new cast listing uncovered on IMDb has named Peter Dinklage’s hairstylist Lane Friedman as part of the Love and Thunder crew, which could signal a return for the four-time Primetime Emmy winner as Eitri, who made his one and only MCU outing so far in Avengers: Infinity War.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but given the connection between Eitri and Thor, it definitely can’t be ruled out by any stretch of the imagination, either.