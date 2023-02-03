Another week brings another rumored front-runner for ‘Fantastic Four’ leader Reed Richards

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four will hit screens in two years’ time and mark the beginning of the MCU’s Phase Six. This means that pre-production is already very much underway. However, we still don’t know who will play Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, or Ben Grimm.

Most fans expect an announcement sometime over the next few months, with the Fantastic Four’s arrival potentially teased in the post-credits scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or The Marvels. A new rumor may pre-empt that, as some think they’ve found their perfect Mr. Fantastic.

The rumor mill says that Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, and The Green Knight‘s Dev Patel is being lined up for Reed Richards. Patel has proved that he can play characters with intelligence and gravitas many times over the course of his career, as well as providing some of the offbeat charisma needed to make Marvel’s smartest man likeable.

Reed Richards portrayed as poc in the MCU I fucking win and Dev Patel would be excellent for the role. https://t.co/jzgkscmwME pic.twitter.com/dDl5LWbJkc — Matt Murdock (@ZeroYear97) February 3, 2023

If I don’t get Dev Patel Reed Richards… pic.twitter.com/YFBnh3R4A1 — robin 🌻| bucky simp (@HowlingAlpine) February 3, 2023

Hmmm? Dev Patel possibly as Reed Richards? pic.twitter.com/sFcRdCBplz — John Phipps: Turnip Knight (@MagitekDad) February 2, 2023

Dev Patel as Reed Richards is definitely my favorite fan casting for Mr. Fantastic so far. He’s been my choice for a hot minute. — Aidan | he/him (@TwstdPrtzl13) February 3, 2023

Dev Patel as Reed Richards? pic.twitter.com/fRTkNZ1qzY — Fandom Menace Ls (Puss in Boots Era 😺🗡🌟) (@FandomMenaceLs2) February 3, 2023

With the Fantastic Four shoot beginning sometime this year, we should expect an official casting announcement soon. After all, the longer they wait to reveal who’s stepping into the Baxter Building, the more likely it is that the information will leak in a way that Marvel can’t deny. Beyond that, it has to be incredibly frustrating for whoever’s been cast in these roles that they can’t talk to anyone about it and celebrate the good news.

Fantastic Four will hit theaters on Feb 14, 2025.