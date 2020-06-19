Ansel Elgort Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Underage Girl

Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexual misconduct with an underage girl. The woman, who’s only going by Gabby, spoke up on Twitter this morning to share her story, posting evidence to go along with it.

In short, she claims that she first approached the actor as a fan right before she turned 17, in 2014. At the time, he was about 20 years old. She also says that even though he knew she was underage, he engaged in communications with her and even requested nude photos. And as for why she didn’t come forward earlier, it was reportedly because Elgort told her it’d ruin his career if she did.

“Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17… I didn’t think he’d ever see my dm I was just a kid and was a fan of him,” says Gabby. “So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were, ‘We need to break you in.’ I WASNT there in that moment mentally. I dissociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone and I was in shock.”

Continuing on, she explained:

“I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used. Years later I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I go to therapy. Finally, I’m ready to talk about it and finally heal. I just want to heal and I want to tell other girls who have been through the same s*** as me, you’re not alone. It’s a lot for me to even come on here and tell my story but I know it’s needed. There’s much more to my story I simply don’t want to post it all.”

Ansel Elgort and his team have yet to respond to all this and interestingly, Gabby has now made her account private, meaning her Tweets are now longer viewable to the general public. Why that is, we can’t say, but we imagine this won’t be the last we hear of these allegations and already, many on social media are letting their thoughts about the whole thing be known, and they aren’t happy.

Last seen in The Goldfinch, the actor will next appear in West Side Story and is also filming a TV show titled Tokyo Vice. It remains to be seen if any of these projects will be impacted by these serious allegation, but as soon as we hear from Ansel Elgort or his team, we’ll be sure to let you know.

It’s certainly been a troubling week, though, as these latest claims follow on from very similar ones lobbied against comedian Chris D’Elia. Not to mention That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was also charged with 3 counts of rape.