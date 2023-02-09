‘Ant-Man 3’ producer reveals the whole movie was built from an Easter Egg

We’re a little over a week out from the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and anticipation is reaching a fever pitch with every little scrap of news we get about the MCU’s Phase 5 kickoff movie. The latest tidbit comes from a producer who claims the entire movie was conceived from an Easter Egg.

Ever since Ant-Man and the Wasp, fans have been speculating about the implications of a certain moment, and it turns out they were right, according to producer Stephen Broussard. Broussard is talking about a moment from the last film when Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, saves Janet Van Dyne — played excellently by Michelle Pfeiffer — from the Quantum realm.

There’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in that scene where you can see what kinda looks like a city in the background. For years, fans have been hypothesizing that there’s actually people living in there.

@MarvelStudios #AskMichaelDouglas Is this a quantum realm city(microverse) easter egg, if not what is this. pic.twitter.com/aUltK0RN5e — Deepak Sharma (@sus_kazuha) October 17, 2018

Broussard finally put the issue to rest by explaining what’s actually going on.

“We had put some little Easter eggs when they found Janet that could hint to more life and more civilization down there. That’s these DVD freeze moments, if you want to look for them. I think people have found it before, there’s a moment when Hank finally rescues Janet. And they are making their escape back up to our world in his quantum pod, his sled there. And in the background, you see sort of this domed city, this glass city that kind of mixes in with the background there, but it’s oddly architectural. … And so it’s like, wait a second: Did I just see a bubble of a cell or something microscopic? Was that architectural? Was that actually a city?

Apparently the city is designed by something “very specific” from Marvel lore, but he didn’t elaborate. Some people think it’s this from Fantastic Four Annual #25. The craziest part of the whole thing, Broussard revealed, is that they didn’t know if they were even going to make a third movie.

“That was laying our marker down for a Part Three, if we come back. You never know if you’re gonna get a chance to do another one. That was us saying what we would do, if we should be so lucky.”

This bodes well for the future of Phase 5 as it shows Marvel still has buckets full of surprises on the way for fans. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania makes its way into theaters on Feb. 17.