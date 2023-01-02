‘Ant-Man 3’ promo art reveals Cassie Lang’s rather uninspiring superhero name

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first major MCU release of 2023, and looks set to conclude the pint-sized trilogy in style. This will also be the first film of Marvel Studios’ Phase Five, with Jonathan Major’s villainous Kang the Conqueror set to wreak havoc across the whole universe for the next year or two.

Along for the ride are familiar Ant-Man faces Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfieffer, though the youngest member of the team will be a fresh one. Cassie Lang, who was a young girl in the first two Ant-Man movies and played by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame, will now be played by Big Little Lies and Detective Pikachu‘s Kathryn Newton.

The trailers show Cassie getting to grips with Pym technology and donning her own superhero suit for her trip into the Quantum Realm. Fans will know that Cassie takes on the monikers of Stature, Stinger, Ant-Girl, and Giant-Girl at various points in Marvel comics, but promotional art for Quantumania seems to indicate her MCU superhero name will be… “Cassie”. Bo-ring!

New promotional art for #Quantumania has been revealed and highlights Ant-Man, The Wasp and Cassie!



[Via: @zazzle] pic.twitter.com/66NMht0Vrs — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) January 1, 2023

If you’re becoming a full-on superhero it’s almost mandatory to pick a cool name, so we hope this is a temporary marketing thing and Cassie will indeed become Stinger by the time the credits roll.

With most Marvel heroes passing the torch to the newer generation, we expect Newton to become a recurring presence in the MCU, perhaps teaming up for a Young Avengers movie alongside Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, and Riri Williams. Let’s hope she’s Stinger by then.

We’ll know for sure very soon, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Feb 17, 2023