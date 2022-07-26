‘Ant-Man 3’ star addresses rumored Kate Bishop cameo

There is plenty to look forward to when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters early next year, and while there are many cameos rumored, one star has addressed the addition of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

Speaking to Comicbook.com at San Diego Comic-Con, Kathryn Newton who will play Cassie Lang in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel, addressed the question of whether or not we could see her team up with Bishop in the MCU.

“Yeah, I said– I said it to Hailee recently at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and like, I don’t know anything but I know in the comic books that… we both know that, I told her. I’m like, ‘You know, we’re friends in the comics,’ and we’re both like, ‘Well, maybe. I don’t know.’ So I think it’s whatever the fans want.”

Steinfeld first debuted in the MCU as Kate Bishop during the events of Disney Plus’ Hawkeye series.

Newton continued to play coy about any plans for these two characters to meet when asked by Extra TV if there was any potential role for the character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“Wow, I have no idea. But you know, Kate Bishop… Next time, if I see Haliee, I’m gonna be like, ’Can we take a selfie? They’re friends, you know. And I find that so interesting. I would love that. I would love it. And the other thing that’s really interesting is Iron Lad is also Kang, who’s also Jonathan [Majors]. And I’m like, ‘Well what’s going on there…’ Multiverses, let’s go!”

Of course, Newton didn’t give away any details about any of the rumored appearances in the film, but she didn’t entirely rule out Kate Bishop showing up.

Fans will need to sit tight and wait until the film launches to get a better idea of which characters will cameo, but fortunately the wait isn’t too long. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.