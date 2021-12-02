'Ant-Man And The Wasp' leaked image teases Kang's MCU design

Ever since Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut in Loki‘s season 1 finale, Marvel fans have been desperate for him to return. This time, he’s swapping He Who Remains for his much more militant multiversal variant, Kang the Conqueror. The time-traveling tyrant is due to make himself known in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the upcoming threequel featuring the return of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne.

And it seems the shrinking duo will be embarking on their darkest adventure yet. This leaked look at a stunt crew t-shirt for the movie emblazoned with a dramatic bit of promo art that gives us our very first glimpse at Kang’s MCU design. The t-shirt’s art depicts Ant-Man’s helmet, cracked down one side with Kang’s ominous reflection on the other. Check out the leak (via The Cosmic Circus) below:

Though this isn’t the clearest possible look at Kang in the MCU, it definitely appears that the comic book character has been realized very authentically on screen. His blue-tinged faceplate and purple helmet are present and correct, for instance. The sinister image of Ant-Man’s destroyed helmet likewise teases that he’s going to mean business.

Kang’s presence should give Quantumania a very different tone and feel from the first two Ant-Man movies. With no disrespect intended to Yellowjacket, Ghost, and Sonny Burch, the franchise hasn’t previously been known for including the most formidable foes in the Marvel universe, but that’s about to change in a big way this time around.

Though we didn’t see him in the flesh, the Loki finale established that Kang had taken over the Time Variance Authority and was pretty much in charge of time following Sylvie’s killing of He Who Remains. We’re expecting some tie-ins to the Disney Plus show in Quantumania, then, or maybe even some crossovers in Loki season 2.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on July 28, 2023.