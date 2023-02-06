‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ clip reveals a surprising development for Cassie Lang

Quite often, Marvel fans have to suspend disbelief in order to go on with enjoying a film; to wit, the super serum soldier in Captain America, the fact that Black Widow can fight with her hair all up in her face, the entire character of Thor — but one thing that viewers may also just have to get on board with is that so many characters appear to be super geniuses. That also appears to be the case for Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

We know from the first trailer that Cassie has been tinkering around with some Quantum technology, but a newly-released clip shows that she hasn’t merely been tinkering; she has designed, as Hank Pym puts it, “a sub-atomic Hubble telescope in a basement.” Sound familiar? That’s because in the first Iron Man film we have Obadiah Stane shouting “Tony Stark was able to build this in a cave! With a bunch of scraps!”

It feels that in order to be a superhero you cannot simply be strong, courageous, or altruistic, and Cassie is now joining a cohort of MCU brainiacs that includes Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Shuri, Rocket, Iron Heart, Hank Pym, Spider-Man, and even, to a degree, Ant-Man (it was his smarts that got him locked up in jail in the first place).

Here is the clip which shows off just how impressive Cassie’s skills are.

Though we know from the trailer that sometimes there are things that you really shouldn’t be meddling in, no matter how smart you are. Her invention gets them all sucked into the Quantum realm where Kang the Conqueror awaits, but will her smarts be able to assist them in getting out?

We can see more of Cassie and the rest of the Ant-Man crew in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will land in theatres on February 17.