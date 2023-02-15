‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is on track to become the second ‘rotten’ MCU film

Well, this doesn’t bode well for the beginning of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are looking less than promising, with the first batch sticking the film with an undesirable ‘rotten’ badge on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of writing, the first entry in Phase Five of the MCU is sitting at a worrying 54 percent rating on the popular review aggregator. While this number most certainly isn’t set in stone, with many more opinions set to roll in as the film releases around the world, a critical reception like this is certainly concerning.

According to the site’s master list of all of the Marvel movies organized by Tomatometer ranking, this puts Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on an early track to become the second film in the franchise to get stuck with the dreaded green splat next to its name. The only other film that holds that scar is Eternals (yep, even Thor: The Dark World is in the clear).

This is all the more concerning considering that the latest Ant-Man outing marks the first big-screen introduction of the universe’s latest big bad, Kang the Conqueror. It seems that even that hasn’t even been a saving grace for the film.

Of course, we can all make up our own minds as to where Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stands when compared to its peers when it hits theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.