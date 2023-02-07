‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ must deliver on its promise and deliver some MCU-shattering Avenger cameos

So we know from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer that Scott Lang really likes to casually throw around the fact that he is an Avenger. In fact, he throws this directly in the face of Kang the Conqueror, who very scarily responds, “you’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?” But one threat that Scott does make in a newly released clip has us really hoping that he can actually make good on it.

In the clip, we see an extended version of a scene that has already been teased in the trailers. This time we know that the conversation is being had with Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter, apparently in some sort of detainment. Scott appears to be coming to get her out, and tells Kang, “I don’t know who you are but you’ve made a big mistake, OK? I’m an Avenger. I’ve called the other Avengers.”

Now, obviously, at this point, we have no idea whether he is bluffing in a failed attempt to intimidate Kang or not, but fans will hope for some cameos in the film at some point. It could be that some Avengers do make their way onto the screen, but this could be done through flashbacks of Kang’s life before he was trapped in the Quantum Realm, showing us how he was able to take on and defeat Avengers from other universes.

Of course, the long-run plan for the Multiverse Saga is to have Kang come up against the Avengers eventually, though as it stands, we don’t even know who makes up the Avengers, given that Stark is gone, as is Steve Rogers, Wanda is Schrodinger’s cat, Vision (or new Vision) is AWOL, and there is a whole heap of new characters that could play a part in the new Avengers line-up.

We know for a fact that things will eventually come to head in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and then lead into Secret Wars, so even if we don’t get any cameos in this film, they will come eventually. That being said, Marvel can’t simply bandy these threats (or promises) around without building up certain fan expectations.

You can find out for certain though when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theatres on February 17.