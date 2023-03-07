‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ producer reveals Easter egg that teased the most recent movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard disclosed how the concept of the film’s third installment came about during a recent interview.

The movie follows the adventures of Scott Lang and his team, including his daughter, Cassie Lang, as well as Hope Van Dyne, and her parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, after they are sucked into the quantum realm.

During a discussion with the D23 Inside Disney podcast, Broussard shared that each film from the Ant-Man franchise featured little hints of what to expect for future projects. When talking about Quantumania, the producer revealed that some of the film’s ideas, mainly based on Janet’s past life as a freedom fighter in the Quantum Realm, began after the debut of the second film as questions arose following her rescue.

“At the end of part two, when they finally rescue Janet Van Dyne from the Quantum Realm, we started to kick around ideas of what she’s been doing down there. It’s been such a long time. She has different clothes on. There’s a DVD Easter egg moment if you freeze the film when you’re watching Ant-Man and the Wasp, you actually see the city down there and some architecture to suggest there’s even more in part two, that there was more down there than meets the eye. So that was the beginnings of the idea to answer your question, when did the quantum realm for part three come into focus? It was about this point in the process in the movie for part two, when the movie was done, […] you start thinking about, what can I do next?”

Quantumania premiered in theaters back in February, and it’s quickly gotten a dubious distinction. Since its theatrical release, the film has generated over $420 million worldwide. Despite the movie’s revenue, the film received negative reviews from critics. In addition to the poor reviews, Rotten Tomatoes currently has the third installment rated 47 percent on the Tomatometer, which ties it with Eternals for the MCU’s lowest score. Now it’s on pace for a record-breaking drop in box office profits. Still, Broussard’s reveal should have Marvel fans taking a closer look at Ant-Man and the Wasp.



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters while you can catch Ant-Man and the Wasp on Disney Plus.