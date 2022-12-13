In February, audiences will get a look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The work will once again feature characters audiences know and love in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but, producer Stephen Broussard says to not expect anything light.

In contrast to the first two Ant-Man movies which came out after Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War, this piece will not serve as a palate cleanser. Broussard says in a new article published by Total Film the piece has big stakes for later on.

“[We felt] if we’re getting a chance at part three, we want the film to be big and feel central to the future of the MCU.”

Broussard does not reveal anything else about the project in the report apart from saying the Quantum Realm will be full of the things which drive our reality — like people, characters, worlds and politics. It will also be unlike any MCU setting from the past.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts Feb. 17 as the first film of the fifth phase of the MCU. Jonathan Majors makes his proper debut as Kang the Conqueror after previously playing a version of the character on Loki, and the story follows Scott and Hope, as well as Hope’s parents, Hank and Janet, along with Cassie Lang as they go on a new journey into the Quantum Realm. Members of the Fantastic Four are rumored to make an appearance, and, though nothing is confirmed at this time, director Peyton Reed has said his version of the film he developed years ago lives on in the MCU, and the coming Fantastic Four project will be great.

Here’s hoping it and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania both are.