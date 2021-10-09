Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Star Says The Script Is Phenomenal

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe projects pass through the hands of at least a couple of writers before shooting begins, but the first two installments in the Ant-Man franchise saw their scripts tackled by many more scribes than usual.

The first installment was initially developed by Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish, who retained a story credit after dropping out of the project. Star Paul Rudd ended up doing a polish himself alongside Anchorman and Step Brothers‘ Adam McKay, with four names listed in the credits.

The sequel ended up even busier, even though Rudd was the only holdover that worked on both. Chris Mckenna, Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari also took a pass, but that number has been whittled down significantly for currently-shooting sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Rick and Morty veteran Jeff Loveness is the sole contributor to the script that’s been named thus far, and in a new interview with Collider, Evangeline Lilly revealed that it’s set to be the best writing we’ve seen in an Ant-Man movie yet.

“I think he is phenomenal. I think he’s one of the best writers we’ve ever had. I think he’s got an incredible mastery of voice. So, on the page, I could hear all the characters, and I knew that he’d really kind of harnessed each person’s unique personality. I just think that it’s going to be really special. I actually think it has the chance to be the best one we’ve done yet.”

Too many cooks can often spoil the broth, but Rudd might not be too happy that his co-star is lavishing praise on the first script he hasn’t been involved in creating. Then again, he’ll almost certainly have some level of input on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes to theaters in February 2023.