‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ star may have just given fans the perfect Valentine’s Day gift by dropping a big spoiler

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might not be achieving the stellar reviews we were hoping for, but that’s likely not going to do anything to derail the hype train for the more hardcore MCU fans out there. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang has become a firm favorite of the fandom since his debut in 2015, so there’s a lot of excitement to see him take center stage in such a key installment in the ongoing Multiverse Saga.

What’s more, Scott Lang lovers will be pleased by a potential hint about a happy development in his personal life since we last saw the superhero on our screens. Entertainment Weekly caught up with the cast of Quantumania, with Wasp star Evangeline Lilly previewing where we find her character Hope Van Dyne at the beginning of the new film. Lilly recapped everything Hope has been through across the MCU so far, including dropping a potentially huge detail in the mix. As she explained:

“She has gone from being an isolated, cold, detached businesswoman to having healed her relationship with her father, reunited with her long-lost mother, fallen in love, become a stepmother, and become the head of a multi-conglomerate company that’s saving the world. And she became an Avenger who saved the world from Thanos. There’s been a lot of change in this woman’s life in six hours of entertainment!”

The most notable comment here is Lilly’s admission that Hope “has become a stepmother.” Obviously she’s talking about developing a parental bond with Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Scott’s now-teenage daughter. So has Lilly just dropped the bombshell on us that Scott and Hope have got married? That would add up with how cozy and settled the pair have been depicted as being in the trailers. Plus, the MCU has a history of low-key marrying off its characters — see Tony and Pepper.

Of course, Lilly can absolutely consider Hope a stepmother to Cassie even if she isn’t legally, but it’s just possible that we might found out that the Lang-Pym-Dyne families have been officially intertwined. That is exciting news, although to continue the Iron Man comparison, we all know what happened to Tony after he and Pepper got hitched. We just want our heroes to be happy, is that too much to ask, Marvel?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to theaters this Friday, Feb. 17.