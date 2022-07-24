‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ to kick off Phase Five

Scott Lang’s solo series has always been viewed as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s smallest in more ways than one, but that’s about change in a huge way when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters on February 17, 2023.

Most of that has to do with the presence of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, the next Thanos-level threat set to terrorize both heroes and civilians alike. Director Peyton Reed joins rare company by helming his third MCU blockbuster, and now we’ve got an idea of how Quantumania is shaping up.

At Comic-Con, Kevin Feige has confirmed Quantumania as the launchpad for the MCU’s Phase Five, which makes a great deal of sense when Kang is set to make his official debut and begin wreaking multiversal havoc on the costumed crimefighters who exist in every reality.

Kathryn Newton replaces Avengers: Endgame’s Isabelle Fuhrmann as Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, too, which only serves to increase speculation that the Young Avengers are getting closer and closer to forming. The rest of the gang are back, too, so there’s a neat sense of continuity in among all the newness being brought to the table.

Ant-Man might not be the MCU’s biggest hero in terms of stature, scope, scale, spectacle, or box office numbers, but there’s enough going on to suggest that Quantumania is set to round out Paul Rudd’s trilogy in fittingly spectacular style.