Next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will be releasing next year, is the debut of the MCU’s next big bad in Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and its writer Jeff Loveness has said there is an epic moment for Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp.

“I had one of those things where I felt like a French person watching that train movie. There was a complicated running sequence where the Wasp, very small, she flies around, she’s going through the forest and the camera’s moving with her and it tracks on the screen, so it just kind of looks like a legitimate shot from the movie, and it’s very jarring to have this gigantic screen moving like a camera.”

Loveness revealed the moment during an appearance on the I Said No Gifts! podcast with Bridger Winegar Thursday. The writer noted he had to be there for filming of the project and it was something he wouldn’t miss out on for anything. Here even joked about whether the speed at which he got the job was a bad sign for the production.

“I had a very strange COVID-19 period. I was driving into Rick and Morty [where I work] and I got a call saying ‘hey can you get to Marvel?’ I said sure and I did not know what it was about. I did the interview and all that and I feel like something was going wrong behind the scenes. They needed someone fast. I got the job later that day and I was like ‘I didn’t do that good of a job.'”

The world will find out exactly what the production will look like next summer. Aside from stars Lilly and Paul Rudd, returning players to this often smaller-scale corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne; On the newcomer side, legendary actor Bill Murray has been cast as an unknown villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on Feb.17 2023.