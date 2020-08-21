Easter eggs. Who doesn’t love them? Those hidden in-jokes waiting in plain sight to be discovered.

A Twitter page dedicated to hunting down movie Easter eggs has unearthed an amusing Marvel-sequel nugget this week. They’ve dug up an old video featuring a question and answer session with David Tennant. The Jessica Jones superbad was asked which Avenger would cry the most watching The Fault in Our Stars, to which he said Ant-Man. And, well, have a look at the below screen-grab from the opening scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“In a Marvel Interview, David Tennant said he thought Ant-Man would cry at the book The Fault In Our Stars. In Ant Man and The Wasp (2018), Scott is seen crying whilst reading it near the film’s beginning,” they shared in the caption.

Ant-Man And The Wasp Has A Neat Little Easter Egg Nobody Noticed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, a nice little find that seems to have gone unnoticed up until now. Of course, if you’ve got any Easter eggs of your own to share, feel free to leave them in the comments section. I haven’t got any others from Marvel to offer, I’m afraid. Best I can do is an incredibly esoteric Doctor Who reference, though seeing as David Tennant was featured in this piece, the link is a little less tenuous than it otherwise would be.

You see, a recent animation of lost 60s story “The Faceless Ones” featured a poster of Roger Delgado’s Master tucked away in the background – a character who wouldn’t be introduced on-screen until 4 years later. Actually, you know what, that all sounded much more interesting in my head than it did out loud.

Anyways, hope you enjoyed this newly-discovered Ant-Man and the Wasp Easter egg. If you feel inclined to go searching for more, know that the sequel recently hit Disney Plus, where it can be viewed alongside all the other MCU films. Well, except those owned by other studios. Namely, The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. But we’re sure the Mouse House will get their hands on them soon enough.