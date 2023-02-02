Ant-Man’s memoir is a real book, and it’s available for pre-order

When you have the reach of a media empire as large as the Marvel Studios, you’re pretty much set for life in the realm of merchandise sales. From Funko Pops to hoodies to t-shirts to just about any accessory you can dream of, the MCU’s influence goes far beyond the content we watch.

But Marvel Studios is a collective of opportunists, and with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just around the corner, the titular Avenger, who also happens to have a claim to the franchise’s most curious marketing niche, was swiftly made the subject of Disney’s latest merchandizing efforts, pulling all the stops to turn Scott Lang’s in-universe memoir into a real book, with writers all over the world no doubt miserable that they can no longer use Scott Lang as a pen name.

In a recent promotional tweet from Marvel Studios, the man behind the man behind the memoir, Paul Rudd, informed everyone that Look Out for the Little Guy, the autobiography from his MCU character Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man), is actually a real book that we can buy, confidently assuring us that while the book isn’t guaranteed to change our lives, there is a possibility that it will.

Described as a candid reflection of the ups and downs of being Ant-Man, including missing out on five years of your daughter’s life after getting trapped in a microscopic universe, the book promises a never-before-seen look into the life of Earth’s tiniest hero, dad, and felon.

Look Out for the Little Guy is available for pre-order on Disney.com.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release to theaters on Feb. 17.