C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels Thinks Disney Have Overfed Star Wars Fans

For the first thirty years of the Star Wars saga, we had just six movies. Then, in the past half-decade, we got a further five. Given that, there’s always been a lot of debate around whether Lucasfilm has been producing too many films set in that galaxy far, far away since they were taken over by Disney. It’s something a few cast and crew members have touched on, too, and the latest is C-3PO star Anthony Daniels, who admits that the studio has “overfed” the fans.

While speaking to The Sunday Times at the BAFTA Cymru awards, the Star Wars veteran opened up about his feelings on the matter. “I think they did overstep the mark and got overenthusiastic,” said Daniels. “People became satiated. Star Wars went full tilt and overfed the audience.”

The amount of Star Wars films being made wasn’t initially too much of a problem, as Lucasfilm’s original strategy was to drop one movie every 12 months, alternating between an installment of the Sequel Trilogy and then an Anthology flick. However, the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story in May, just half a year after The Last Jedi, turned out to be a bad move, as the Han Solo prequel ended up being the lowest-grossing SW pic by a fair margin.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos Tease Rey's Dark Turn 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This has led to the effective cancellation of the Anthology series, with ideas for further movies being morphed into Disney Plus TV series instead – see: Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi show. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has since admitted they made a mistake with the Solo release and like Daniels, Mark Hamill is another person who felt they were at risk of inducing Star Wars fatigue in fans.

Of course, even if Disney has taken these opinions on board, the franchise isn’t about to slow down anytime soon. Trilogies for both Rian Johnson and D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are in the works, with Marvel’s Kevin Feige also developing a movie. The only thing is they’ll probably be more careful with their release schedule from now on.