Anthony Mackie Says Kristen Stewart Should Be The MCU’s Gay Captain America

The next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its superheroes is coming. Among the many interesting films on the slate is The Eternals, which will be hitting theaters next November and is set to introduce us to Ikaris, Marvel’s first openly gay superhero.

This is a pretty big deal for the studio and shows a shift in how Marvel’s trying to appeal to their fans and people from all walks of life. After all, diversity seems to be the main goal in Phase 4 of the MCU and beyond and debuting the first openly gay hero is certainly a step in the right direction. But could there be more LGBT heroes on the way aside from just Ikaris? That remains to be seen, but Falcon star Anthony Mackie certainly has an idea for one.

In an interview with Variety, Kristen Stewart and Mackie were hyping their new movie Seberg and when the interviewer asked if there was any room for a gay superhero to show up in the upcoming Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which Mackie will headline, the actor replied:

“I think [Kristen Stewart] should be the gay female Falcon Captain America!”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The comment didn’t just come out of nowhere, though. Stewart had been recently interviewed by Harper’s Bazaar, where she spoke of being told that if she was less “open” with her partner in public, maybe she would get a role in a movie backed by a big company like Marvel. Not surprisingly, she didn’t accept that suggestion, noting that she believes the studio may one day offer her a superhero role anyways, despite her sexuality.

Of course, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Stewart show up sporting that iconic shield any time soon, but who knows? Maybe eventually she’ll find herself in the MCU regardless. But if not as Captain America, then tell us, who would you like to see the actress play? Sound off down below with your thoughts.